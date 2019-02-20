Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't play Thursday

Warren (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Warren will continue to miss time as a result of a right ankle injury, and he'll rack up his 11th straight absence when he's out for Thursday's game. Mikal Bridges and Josh Jackson will presumably continue to start at the forward slots while Warren remains sidelined.

