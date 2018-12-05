Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't play Thursday
Warren (ankle) is out Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren didn't practice Wednesday and will miss his fourth straight contest Thursday as he continues to recover from right ankle soreness. Josh Jackson is expected to remain in the starting five in Warren's stead.
