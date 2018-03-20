Play

Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't play Tuesday

Warren (knee) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Pistons.

Warren, who left Saturday's loss to the Warriors during the fourth quarter due to a knee sprain, was held out of Monday's practice, so the news that he'll be out Tuesday doesn't come as a surprise. In his stead, Josh Jackson will likely draw a start and see extended run. Warren's next chance to take the floor will come Friday against the Cavs.

