Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't play Wednesday

Warren (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren still hasn't taken the court since Jan. 22, so a return in the final few games of the season seems unlikely at this point. Still, he'll be considered a game-time call for Friday's clash with New Orleans.

More News
Our Latest Stories