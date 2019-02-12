Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't return Wednesday
Warren (ankle) is been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Warren is slated to miss his 10th contest while nursing a right ankle injury, and he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break before making a return. The break comes at a good time for the former first-round pick out of North Carolina, as he'll have over a week off until the Suns face Cleveland on Feb. 21.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...