Suns' T.J. Warren: Won't return Wednesday

Warren (ankle) is been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Warren is slated to miss his 10th contest while nursing a right ankle injury, and he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break before making a return. The break comes at a good time for the former first-round pick out of North Carolina, as he'll have over a week off until the Suns face Cleveland on Feb. 21.