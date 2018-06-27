Suns' Tai Odiase: Commits to Suns for summer league

Odiase will play for the Suns' summer league team, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Odiase is a four-year collegiate player out of UIC and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. His ability as a rim protector earned him back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in the Horizon League, though it wasn't enough to earn him a selection in last week's draft. As a result, the 6-foot-9 forward will head to summer league with the Suns with the hope of impressing enough to earn a trip to training camp with the team.