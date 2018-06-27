Suns' Tai Odiase: Commits to Suns for summer league
Odiase will play for the Suns' summer league team, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Odiase is a four-year collegiate player out of UIC and is coming off a senior campaign where he averaged 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. His ability as a rim protector earned him back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in the Horizon League, though it wasn't enough to earn him a selection in last week's draft. As a result, the 6-foot-9 forward will head to summer league with the Suns with the hope of impressing enough to earn a trip to training camp with the team.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...