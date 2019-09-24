Suns' Tai Odiase: Signs camp deal with Suns
Odiase signed a training camp contract with the Suns on Tuesday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Odiase went undrafted out of Texas Tech during the 2019 Draft. He averaged 4.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a senior last season, and he played for the Suns during summer league.
