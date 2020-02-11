Owens was recalled from the G League ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns will be without Aron Baynes (hip), Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (kneecap) Monday night, which is likely the reason for this move. Owens has appeared in just two contests this season, tallying two points and two rebounds in 11 total minutes.