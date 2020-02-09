Owens finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Owens enjoyed an efficient day from the field while hitting both attempts from beyond the arc to power a career-high scoring performance. The 24-year-old's big night corresponds with the absence of Northern Arizona's top scorer, Jared Harper, who is dealing with a right wrist injury. It's unclear how much time Harper will miss, but it appears Owens will benefit in the scoring depart in the meantime.