Suns' Tariq Owens: Lands Exhibit 10 deal with Suns
Owens signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Suns on Thursday, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Owens spent the summer league with the Phoenix Suns and will now join them for training camp. Owens will likely be waived and sent to the G League under the Exhibit 10 contract.
