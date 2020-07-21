Owens was excluded from the Suns' 15-man roster for the season restart in Orlando, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As the Suns' only two-way player, Owens was an obvious choice to be the odd man out, given that Phoenix has 15 other men signed to standard NBA contracts. Owens' deal is set to expire this offeason, but Phoenix would retain his rights as a restricted free agent if they elect to tender him a contract for 2020-21. The undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech made three appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 5.0 minutes per game.