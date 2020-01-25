Suns' Tariq Owens: Records three blocks
Owens tallied 16 points (8-10 FG), three assists, three blocks and one rebound across 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-88 G League victory over the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Owens has scored efficiently down low lately, hitting 19 of 23 field-goal attempts over his past three games. The 24-year-old has not played a major role in Northern Arizona's offense, as he averages 9.5 points on the year along with 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
