Owens finished with 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Owens turned in a complete game, making a difference on both ends of the floor for his seventh double-double of the season. His 19 points marked his second-highest scoring output of the season thanks to a 9-for-14 shooting night. On the season, the 24-year-old averages 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 23.9 minutes per game.