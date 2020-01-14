Suns' Tariq Owens: To sign two-way deal
Owens is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Owens has spent 23 games this season with the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging nine points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes. He'll fill the final two-way spot on the Suns' roster.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...