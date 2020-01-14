Play

Owens is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Owens has spent 23 games this season with the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging nine points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes. He'll fill the final two-way spot on the Suns' roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories