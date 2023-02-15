Ross (recently signed) will be available to make his Suns debut Thursday against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ross signed with Phoenix after negotiating a buyout with Orlando. The 31-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes across 42 games for the Magic before leaving, but it's unclear what his role will be with his new team. However, he figures to have the best chance of cracking the rotation while Kevin Durant (knee) is still sidelined.