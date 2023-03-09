Ross racked up 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 victory over Oklahoma City.

Ross did most of his damage in the second half on a highly-efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from three, for a total of 19 points, which led all scorers over the final two quarters. He ended the contest with 24 points, his second-highest points total of the season, while knocking down a season-high six three-pointers. It was a strong offensive performance for Ross off the bench and Phoenix will look for more of that kind of production from the recently-acquired guard with Kevin Durant set to potentially miss the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury.