The Suns signed Ross on Tuesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ross will join Phoenix, as expected, after having his contract bought out by Orlando. The 31-year-old guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes across 42 games for the Magic this season. He will likely compete for backcourt minutes off the bench and should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers.