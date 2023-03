Ross (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against Chicago, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ross missed Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sore right toe, but he'll be in the mix to return for Friday's matchup. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game over his first three appearances with his new team but could see a decrease in playing time upon his return now that Kevin Durant is healthy.