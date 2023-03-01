Ross has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to right toe soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ross has made three appearances for his new team, posting 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.7 minutes per game during that stretch, but he'll take the night off Wednesday. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the rotation, as Kevin Durant (knee) is expected to make his Suns debut and figures to handle most of Ross' vacated minutes.