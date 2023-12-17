Watch Now:

Maledon and Phoenix agreed to a two-way contract Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Maledon had been on a two-way deal with Charlotte, but he was waived Thursday with the Hornets opting to elevate Nathan Mensah to a two-way contract for frontcourt depth. It's unclear if Maledon can crack Phoenix's current rotation, even with Bradley Beal (ankle) out, but he profiles as a backup ballhandler if Jordan Goodwin were to miss time. Maledon averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists in 15.4 minutes per game across 13 appearances for the Hornets this season.

