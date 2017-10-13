Play

Suns' Tidjan Keita: Signs with Suns

Keita signed a deal with the Suns on Friday.

The 6-foot-10, 205-pound international forward went undrafted during the 2017 NBA Draft. He most recently played at Cegep de Thetford in Quebec, Canada. He's a long shot to make the final roster and will probably spend much of the year in the G-League, provided the organization feels good enough about him to send him there.

