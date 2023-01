Craig finished Sunday's 112-110 victory over the Grizzlies with 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.

Craig scored at least 20 points for the first time this season, hopefully tipping managers off to the fact that this was an outlier. Prior to Sunday, he had scored 15 total points across his past four games. The return of Cameron Johnson is likely to impact Craig, and so despite this performance, he remains a drop in standard formats.