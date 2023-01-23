Craig finished Sunday's 112-110 victory over the Grizzlies with a season-high 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.

Prior to Sunday, Craig had scored 15 total points across his past four games, so his blowup performance in the win over the Grizzlies can probably be viewed as an outlier. Cameron Johnson is still in the process of ramping up his conditioning following his recent return from meniscus surgery, and once he's back in full form, Craig should be a candidate to lose out on playing time. Craig had already fallen below 25 minutes in each of the prior three contests.