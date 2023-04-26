Craig logged zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 victory over the Clippers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Craig played just 17 minutes despite starting, failing to score, while adding very little else. Both he and Josh Okogie continue to serve as the fifth option, a role that is not conducive to voluminous production. Moving forward, there is no reason to think anything will change, especially as the Suns condense their rotation against the Nuggets, a far more formidable opponent.