Craig finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-120 victory over the Thunder.

Craig had arguably the best game of his career in the victory, potentially swinging a number of fantasy leagues in the process. Before we go getting too excited, let's take a breath and examine his previous three games, in which he scored a grand total of 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. At this point, Craig should be viewed as a streamer, at best.