Craig notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-119 victory over Golden State.

Craig put together another strong performance Wednesday, chalking up his first double-double of the season. He has now scored in double-digits in two straight games, grabbing a total of 19 boards in the process. He is a top-50 player over the past week and while that would indicate he is a must-add player, that is certainly not the case. At best, he should be viewed as a deeper league asset with the potential to be streamed in across 12-team leagues, especially on low-volume nights.