Craig recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over Chicago.

Craig was unable to find any rhythm Wednesday, continuing what has been a rough patch over the past 10 days. Despite his starting role, Craig has now fallen outside the top 180 over the past week, placing him firmly in the drop conversation. While the Suns do have a favorable schedule over the next few days, his upside is limited, and streaming his position may be a more fruitful path to take.