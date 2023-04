Craig racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 victory over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Craig has emerged as Phoenix's top threat beyond the arc in the playoffs, and his five three-pointers were a season-high for the sixth-year swing man. Although he's only converting 39.5 percent from three this season, he's converted 60 percent from long range during the quarterfinals.