Craig is probable for Thursday's game versus the Magic due to left heel soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Craig was also listed as probable Tuesday before being upgraded to available. The 31-year-old guard has started in his last four appearances but is averaging just 3.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.0 minutes across that span.