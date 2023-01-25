Craig supplied zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 128-97 victory over the Hornets.

Phoenix didn't need Craig to score in the blowout win, though the 0-for-7 mark from the field is damaging to fantasy managers. Craig is an inconsistent performer across the stat sheet and is really only viable in deep leagues. Even then, it's best to wait until he's on a four-game week to start him. Over the past 10 games, the forward is averaging 8.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks in 27.0 minutes.