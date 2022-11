Craig logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-112 loss to Miami.

Craig came through for anyone who streamed him in, ending his night with a well-balanced performance. Despite playing over 30 minutes a night over the past week, he remains a fringe option in standard formats. While he won't really hurt you anywhere, his lack of volume does leave him as more of a situational streamer on most nights.