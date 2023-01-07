Craig totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to the Heat.

The tandem of Craig and Deandre Ayton picked up the slack after a disappointing night from Phoenix-s backcourt. Craig is firming up his role in the starting lineup, proving to be a more consistent option over Jock Landale and Dario Saric. It will be interesting to see what happens to Craig's playing time after Cameron Johnson (knee) returns to action next week.

