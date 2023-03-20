Craig provided seven points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Making his sixth straight start in the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle), Craig recorded a season high in blocks while notching multiple rejections for the third time during that stretch. His three-and-D skill set gives him some modest deep-league value while he's starting, and over those six games he's averaging 5.2 points, 5.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 threes.