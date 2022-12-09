Craig (groin) finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 125-98 loss to the Celtics.

Craig didn't face a playing-time restriction as he made his return from a three-game absence, but the Suns didn't extend him -- or any of their other four starters -- beyond 25 minutes in a game the Celtics had well in hand by halftime. Before missing time with the right groin strain, Craig had averaged 8.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 treys, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.7 minutes in his 13 starts this season.