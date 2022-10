Craig headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an apparent eye injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Craig took a shot to the face late in the third quarter Friday and headed to the locker room shortly after. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available down the stretch, but Dario Saric and Josh Okogie are candidates to see increased roles if Craig is unable to return.