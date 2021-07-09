Craig (knee) is day-to-day after an MRI on his right knee revealed no structural damage, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Craig sustained the injury while taking a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and his status for Game 3 is uncertain. If the 6-foot-7 forward is unable to go, the Suns will likely insert Abdel Nader into their small lineups, as they are already without Dario Saric (knee). During the playoffs, the 30-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds and shooting 45.2 percent from three.