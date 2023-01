Craig finished Thursday's 117-112 win over the Nets with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Craig played just 25 minutes in the victory, impacted by the return of Cameron Johnson from a knee injury. While Craig did remain in the starting lineup, it is likely just a matter of time until he shifts back to the bench. He has been able to flirt with 12-team value on and off over the past two months, something that could come to an end sooner rather than later.