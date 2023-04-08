Craig closed Friday's 121-107 loss to the Lakers with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 29 minutes.

The Suns rested almost all of their usual starters Friday, giving players like Craig more than their usual allotment of playing time. Craig did well with the opportunity, leading the team in scoring and tying for second in rebounds. The veteran forward finished with his highest point total since he posted 20 against Memphis on Jan. 22. Craig could get another opportunity to play extended minutes in Phoenix's season finale against the Clippers on Sunday, but his minutes should drop back into the low-20s or teens come playoff time.