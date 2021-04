Craig scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and grabbed five rebounds over 22 minutes in a loss to Boston on Thursday.

Craig's playing time in the loss was just one minute short of his season-high mark set Feb. 8 against Denver. He couldn't get much going offensively, however, as he finished with single-digit points for the fifth straight contest. The fourth-year guard has carved out a steady reserve role since joining the Suns but doesn't have much appeal in fantasy leagues.