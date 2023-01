Craig recorded 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 win over Golden State.

Craig was dealing with a right ankle sprain before the game and was deemed available only a few hours before the game, but the injury didn't seem to affect him as he ended with a double-double while logging 33 minutes. Craig has been a regular starter this season and is averaging 9.3 points with 6.3 rebounds per game in that role so far.