Craig totaled 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round.

Craig was deadly accurate and a valuable asset for the Suns in Game 1. The decision to favor Craig over Josh Okogie or Ish Wainright seemed to work well, especially for Durant, who locked down a few assists courtesy of Craig's effective shooting. Despite the end result, Craig may have played his way into a full-time starting role moving forward in the playoffs.