Craig (knee) is probable for Game 3 against the Bucks on Sunday, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Craig left Game 2 on Thursday after suffering a right knee contusion after taking a charge late in the third quarter. An MRI on the forward's knee revealed no structural damage and he appears to be trending towards being available Sunday in Milwaukee. Craig is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 across his 17 playoff appearances.