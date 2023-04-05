Craig ended Tuesday's 115-94 win over San Antonio with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes.

The Suns led by as much as 31 points in Tuesday's win, and the margin was one reason for Craig's increased involvement. The other factor was the ice-cold performance of Josh Okogie, who ceded much of his court time to Craig, especially in the second half. Craig is on pace for a career year in his first full season with the Suns, starting a career-high 59 games as a brilliant fill-in for Kevin Durant and others. Tuesday marked his fourth double-double of the season.