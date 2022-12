Craig logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.

Craig bounced back Monday night after failing to score in Saturday's clash against the Pelicans. He turned in a neat shooting line and also got it going from beyond the arc, knocking down four triples for the second time in six contests. Craig has scored in double figures in four of seven matchups in December.