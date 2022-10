Craig contributed 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-111 victory over New Orleans.

Craig finished with double-digit scoring for the first time all season Friday and could see additional looks on offense moving forward with Deandre Ayton (ankle) set to miss the next week-plus. Craig played seven more minutes in the contest than in the previous one, so he may also temporarily see a slightly longer run.