Craig posted 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-104 win over Indiana.

Craig had a strong performance on both ends of the court Friday, missing just two shots from the field and pulling down a team-high 12 boards en route to his third double-double of the season. Firmly entrenched as a starter, Craig is averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds across six appearances (five starts) in February, but it wouldn't be shocking if he moves back to a bench role once T.J. Warren (not injury related), Kevin Durant (knee) or even Darius Bazley (not injury related) are ready to take the court.