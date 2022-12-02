Craig has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right groin strain.
Craig wasn't on the Suns' initial injury report for Friday's matchup, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his groin issue. Ish Wainright is a candidate to see increased playing time in Craig's absence.
More News
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Downward trend continues Wednesday•
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Blocks another two shots Friday•
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Season-high scoring haul•
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Double-doubles in win Wednesday•
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Suns' Torrey Craig: Starting against Portland•