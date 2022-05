Craig (elbow) said he'll be available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Mavericks, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Craig has missed the last two games due to a bruised right elbow, but he'll be available Tuesday, which isn't a surprise given he was listed as probable. However, he logged just three minutes in each of the first two games of the series, so he's not expected to garner a sizable role.