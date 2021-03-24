Craig scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds and one assist in a 110-100 victory over Miami on Tuesday.

Craig played 20 minutes off the bench in his second game with the Suns after being traded to the team on Mar. 17. The forward played just seven minutes in his debut on Sunday, but played an important role Tuesday by hitting two threes. Craig will likely have a role on the Suns' bench throughout the second half of the season, but he probably won't play enough to have an impact in fantasy leagues.