Craig posted 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Heat.

Craig got some extra run during the blowout win. He used it to his advantage, scoring a season-high 14 points. He's held a steady role with the Suns since being dealt from the Bucks. With Phoenix, he's averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes.